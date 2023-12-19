3 times students and professors tore down hostage posters

Opinion
Campus Reform
December 19, 2023, 12:00 pm ET

In fall 2023, America learned how many college students and professors cannot stand the site of Jews. Many were caught on camera destroying posters of hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7. 

Here are the most atrocious examples. 


1. NYU suspends pro-Palestine student who removed images of Hamas’ hostages on campus

New York University has decided to suspend a student for tearing down posters on campus of Hamas’ hostages following the Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel.

Freshman Hafiza Khalique will reportedly be suspended from the end of fall 2023 until the start of the fall 2024 semester.


2. VIDEO REPORT: UPenn prof takes scissors against Israeli hostage posters

The nonprofit organization Canary Mission is identifying University of Pennsylvania Professor Mohammed Alghamdi as the person in its video who has scissors to help destroy posters of Israeli hostages. 


3. UPenn library assistant filmed tearing down missing posters of Hamas hostages

A man seen tearing down posters of those kidnapped by Hamas in a video circulating on social media has been reportedly identified as a library assistant at the University of Pennsylvania.

