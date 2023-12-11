NYU suspends pro-Palestine student who removed images of Hamas' hostages on campus

New York University has decided to suspend a student for tearing down posters on campus of Hamas’ hostages following the Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel.

Freshman Hafiza Khalique will reportedly be suspended from the end of fall 2023 until the start of the fall 2024 semester.

Campus Reform reported on the original incident, which featured at least one other student removing the posters near the Stern School of Business in October.

According to Washington Square News, Khalique has been suspended for vandalizing “university property or the property of others,” in addition to violating NYU’s anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies.

“I don’t regret my actions that day and I will not apologize for them as well,” Khalique said to Washington Square News. “It was an act of supporting Palestinian liberation unequivocally. It was an act of standing against genocide, and I am proud to be on the right side of history.”

In an interview with BreakThrough News — a media outlet that asserts that Israel is “a racist, Jewish supremacist state” — Khalique suggested that her suspension was not necessarily authorized by NYU, but rather “powerful, wealthy families” that “pressured” the school. The examples of such powerful figures she provided, such as Michael Steinhardt, the Tisch family, and Larry Fink, are all Jewish.

NYU just committed one of the most blatant acts of anti-Palestinian repression yet.



They suspended a student for a year and took away her scholarship because she tore down an Israeli poster.



BT’s @KeiPritsker spoke to Hafiza Khalique about her suspension. pic.twitter.com/M0g32ulLcI — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) December 6, 2023

A “queer community organizer,” Khalique intends to major in Gender and Sexuality Studies.