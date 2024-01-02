4 times universities defied state laws to push DEI agenda

States like Florida, Texas, and Tennessee have banned Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives and training within their universities, but not all university faculty seem to agree on the decision, going so far as to defy the bans put in place. Other universities have been caught defying state hiring laws in order to advance the DEI agenda.

Campus Reform compiled a list from this year of 4 times universities defied state laws to push DEI.





1. Investigation reveals Texas A&M’s ‘defiance’ of state DEI ban

In a recent piece published by The Blaze, Boise State University professor and Clairemont Institute state coalitions director Scot Yenor documented several examples of Texas A&M’s ‘defiance’ of state diversity bans.

Among other university DEI restrictions, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an end to diversity statement requirements for Texas university job applicants in July.

But Yenor says the school continues to prioritize DEI in its hiring processes.





2. REPORT: U of Washington broke its own rules, and state law to hire a professor based on race

The University of Washington (UW) broke its own policies in service to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) agenda, according to a new report.

The university’s Psychology department discriminated on the basis of race when hiring a professor, according to an internal investigative report from the University Complaint Investigation and Resolution Office (UCIRO) at UW, obtained by the National Association of Scholars.





3. FIU student body prez says defending DEI is top priority

The Student Government Association (SGA) president at Florida International University (FIU) said that combatting the state’s ban on DEI was a top priority.

In his State of the Student Body address on Aug. 28, SGA President Alexander Sutton outlined his three major priorities for student government this year: defending DEI, reforming student government, and restoring Panther pride.





4. California universities have found a way to circumvent the state’s long-held affirmative action laws

Many applications for the University of California school system’s faculty jobs include submitting a statement of allegiance to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to be considered, despite the fact that race-based employment and admissions policies at public universities have been outlawed in the state since 1996.