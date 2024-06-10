Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Activists at Baruch College flaunt pro-Hamas symbol, anti-Semitic signs to protest Jewish group

The protest was directed against the school’s chapter of Hillel, an organization for Jewish students.

The anti-Israel protesters showcased a flag with an introverted red triangle, a sign that some have used to express support for Hamas, as well as a swastika inside a star of David.

Trending
1
Catholic university in Chicago gives several AWARDS to terrorism-loving SJP chapter that argued 'Resistance is justified'

By Adam Sabes 

2
Several NYC Students for Justice in Palestine groups to hold 'Citywide Day of Rage for Gaza'

By Adam Sabes 

3
Making porn videos 'shouldn't cost me tenure': ousted university chancellor

By Adam Sabes 

4
New 'gender-affirming' voice course teaches college students how to sneeze, cough like opposite sex

By Patrick  McDonald '26

5
'Disruptive and Inappropriate': College responds after grad snatches mic from volunteer

By Haika  Mrema '24

6
Meet the University of Florida students arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

By Adam Sabes 

Screenshot taken from X account of Oliya Scootercaster.
June 10, 2024, 3:12 pm ET

On Wednesday, anti-Israel groups at Baruch College in New York City demonstrated against a Jewish organization on campus by featuring anti-Semitic messaging.

The anti-Israel demonstrators carried a flag with the message, “It is right to rebel, Hillel go to hell,” that also featured an inverted red triangle, a symbol that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says is “now used to represent Hamas itself and glorify its use of violence.” 

[RELATED: PARTY’S OVER: Police arrest over 100 Hamas-endorsed UCLA campus occupiers]

“The symbol first appeared in propaganda videos promoted by the al-Qassam brigades, the military wing of Hamas, which showed footage of Hamas terrorists attacking Israeli military targets,” the ADL says. 


Hillel is an international Jewish campus group with a presence in multiple American colleges and universities, and Hillel chapters have served as the central hub for Jewish student life and activities on these campuses.

One demonstrator also held another banner that featured a swastika inside a star of David and yelled out: “Synagogue of Satan.” 

The college’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP)  and Muslim Student Association had a hand in planning the demonstration. The protest was allegedly triggered by Hillel’s organizing a trip for Baruch students to an Israeli Defense Forces base in the Jewish state.

The protest saw clashes between anti-Israel activists and counterprotesters, leading to nine total arrests. 

Anti-Israel activists have targeted Hillel chapters on multiple other campuses as well. 

On May 18, anti-Israel activists who started an encampment at Drexel University demanded that the school shut down Hillel on campus, as well as another Jewish group, Chabad. 

[RELATED: Host of anti-Israel ‘surround the White House’ student rally has history of promoting terrorism, praised Oct. 7 attack]

On May 3, the SJP chapter at the University of California, Santa Cruz, launched a pro-Palestine tent encampment on campus and demanded, among other things, that the school end its relationships with all “Zionist institutions,” including Hillel International. 

Campus Reform has contacted Baruch College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Share this article

More articles like this