Brown University protesters disrupt Nikki Haley campaign event: 'Fossil Fuels Own Haley'

A campaign event hosted by Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was disrupted by climate protesters at Brown University.

According to the Brown Daily Herald, the incident happened on Jan. 22 when Brown University’s chapter of Sunrise, an environmental activist group, attempted to disrupt Haley’s event.

During a meet-and-greet, one of the protesters appears to shake Haley’s hand in a TikTok video, then proceeds to display a poster that states “Fossil Fuels Own Haley.”

The protester was quickly removed from the event. They disrupted her event just two days prior.

“Haley: Climate Criminal,” read several signs held up during Haley’s speech on Jan. 20.

Another individual disrupted her speech, appearing to yell in a video posted by The Independent.

”My community is suffering through asthma and cancer because of fossil fuel money that you are taking,” the protester said. “How can you look at me in the eyes? How can you look at my generation in the eyes?”

Caitlyn Carpenter, a student at the Providence, Rhode Island university, who was part of the protest, told the Brown Daily Herald that social media made the disruption much larger and “speaks a lot to the strength of young people.”



