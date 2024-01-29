Chinese college student in America convicted of threatening US activist promoting democracy in China

A Chinese college student was convicted of harassing a Boston, Massachusetts activist promoting democracy in China.

Xiaolei Wu, 26, was convicted of one count of cyberstalking and one count of interstate transmissions of threatening communication after he was accused of “stalking and threatening” a Chinese democracy activist near the Berklee College of Music, according to the Department of Justice. Wu was a student at the music college.

Reuters reported that Wu sent the individual messages online, threatning to cut her hands off and demanded that she take down the “reactionary posters.”

“Post more, I will chop your b*stard hands off,” Wu said, according to prosecutors.

Wu was found guilty after a four-day trial.

His lawyers tried to argue that Wu’s comments were “misguided,” but not threats.

They also argued that the “immature” behavior by Wu online was intended to remind the activist of the consequences of her campus activism.

Prosecutors argued that Wu’s messages led the individual, named Zooey, to fear for not only herself, but her family in China.

Wu said that he contacted a Chinese public security agency regarding Zooey’s activism.

Prosecutors argued that Wu began his harassment campaign after seeing a picture on Instagram that showed a flyer Zooey placed in a window near the college in December 2022, which stated “We Want Freedom,” “We Want Democracy,” and “Stand with Chinese People.”

Wu then sent a message to a 300-person chat of Chinese Berklee students and alumni on WeChat to demand Zooey take down the fliers.

Additional threats were made through Instagram and email, prosecutors said.

Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division

“What Xiaolei Wu did in attempting to silence and intimidate an activist who expressed dissension with the ruling Communist Party of China is not only criminal, but completely against our country’s democratic values,” Cohen said. “Today’s conviction upholds one of our most fundamental rights –freedom of speech –and the FBI will ensure that anyone who tries to infringe on this right using threats or harassment will face the same fate as Mr. Wu.”