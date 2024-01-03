Cornell students demand divestment from Israel, find university president guilty of 'genocide' in mock trial

Cornell University students occupied a campus administrative building from Dec. 1-3 in a protest demanding that the school divest from all corporations associated with Israel’s so-called “human rights abuses.”

In addition to divestment, students at the protest also demanded that the Ithaca, New York school recognize that anti-Zionism is different from anti-Semitism, according to the Cornell Sun. The students also demanded protections for pro-Palestinian speech.

The student protesters didn’t leave until the university agreed that the university’s Chief Financial Officer would meet with them.

Protesters also held a mock trial of Cornell President Martha Pollack, accusing her of complicity in the “genocide” committed by Israel against the people of Palestine.

[RELATED: Harvard students hold 24-hour ‘sit-in’ to promote ‘Palestinian liberation’]

Protestors held a cardboard cutout of Pollack, as well as signs reading “DEFENDANT: CORNELL” and “CHARGE: GENOCIDE.” Protestors then purported to prosecute Pollack for contributing to “genocide” by associating with companies associated with Israel.

Chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” also rang out among the crowd throughout the mock trial.

According to the report, the crowd chanted “Cornell is complicit in genocide” and “Martha is complicit in genocide.”

After the mock trial, President Pollack was ultimately found guilty of all charges.

[RELATED: THE SCROLL: Tom Cotton calls out ‘from the river to the sea’ chant as a ‘call for genocide’ against Jews]

The demonstration was organized by the Cornell Coalition for Mutual Liberation.

Campus Reform has contacted Cornell University and the Cornell Coalition for Mutual Liberation for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.











