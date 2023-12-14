Dave Portnoy doubles down on refusal to hire from Harvard, MIT– calls on other business owners to do the same

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is doubling down on his commitment not to hire from universities whose leaders display a refusal to protect Jewish students– and suggesting that others do the same

Portnoy minced no words following the disastrous congressional testimonies of Harvard University President Claudine Gay, MIT President Sally Kornbluth, and the since-resigned University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, in which all three officials refused to state that “calling for the genocide of Jews” was unacceptable on their individual campuses.

In a Monday interview with Fox Business’ Stuart Varney, Portnoy suggested that other business owners “have to” take a similar stand.

Portnoy called the university leaders’ comments under oath “disgusting,” adding that anybody who refuses to condemn genocide of any group does not “deserve to be…in a position of power.”

Business owners are already showing dissatisfaction with the personnel output of American college campuses for a variety of reasons. One recent survey showed that American small businesses are becoming dissatisfied with college educated job seekers, with most small business owners saying that they do not believe colleges are “graduating students with relevant skills that today’s business community needs.”

Another recent survey shows that high numbers of employers are dropping traditional four-year degree requirements, with over half of surveyed companies saying they dropped bachelor’s degree requirements this year for at least some positions.

Following the Dec. 5 hearing, Portnoy posted a video of the testimonies, stating the video “made me so irate I need to make sure as many people see it as possible” and vowing not to hire from any of the three universities until the leaders stepped down.

“The [presidents] of 3 supposedly prestigious Universities in the United States somehow refusing to condemn students calling for the Genocide of Jews on campus. AKA - the murder of all Jews,” wrote Portnoy. Newsflash that is calling for the murder of myself, my parents and my entire family. And these ‘leaders’ refuse to condemn this as hate speech on their campuses?”

“This isn’t debating whether there should be a cease fire or discussing the future of Israel and Palestine in the Middle East. This is calling for the MURDER OF ALL JEWS everywhere and these absolute coward school administrators refuse to condemn it,” he added.

Portnoy noted that “there is literally no other minority, religious group or ethnic group where students could openly intimidate and chant that they want to murder an entire group of people and not get kicked out immediately or better yet thrown in jail.”

“Like you can’t even whisper something bad about other groups without it becoming an international incident but with Jews apparently saying you want to kill them all is fair game.”