DEI conference discouraged proposals featuring 'all white male speakers'

A conference that promotes Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) also explicitly discouraged proposals of “submissions with all white male speakers.”

In preparing for proposal submissions this past fall, the Washington Oregon Higher Education Sustainability Conference (WOHESC) organizers emphasized diversity and communicated that they would not select those submissions “without diverse representation in the proposed speaker line-up.” Although the deadline for submissions has passed, the event will take place at Western Washington University from March 4-6.

The conference, which focuses on environmental sustainability, has the theme of “Learning From Place: Solutions Beyond Boundaries,” according to the description page on the University of Washington’s web page. At the bottom of the event description, however, is “Social Justice, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”

“One of the highest priorities for WOHESC is to present a program that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive (DEI),” the page says. “We strive to center DEI throughout conference thematic elements, speakers and attendees.”

Optional questions applicants can answer when submitting proposals ask about one’s preferred pronouns and what ethnicity he or she identifies as.

“We encourage a thoughtful process when selecting the speakers for your proposal; consider things like whether the panel represents a diverse set of views and are new voices and perspectives being prioritized,” the conference web page states.

The version of the event description preferring submissions from non-white male speakers appears on the University of Washington’s website, but not on the actual conference website.

Victor Balta, an assistant vice president at Washington, said while the point of the requirement is to include a “diversity of perspectives in panel discussions,” the description could have been better worded.

“[T]he language — which was provided by the conference organizers — was poorly worded and will be reviewed more carefully for future events,” he said in an email to Campus Reform. “To be clear: There is no prohibition on any group or gender and there is no vetting of applicants’ race during the selection process.”

Balta also confirmed that roughly a dozen other schools in Oregon and Washington will be participating in the conference.

Campus Reform contacted conference organizers for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.