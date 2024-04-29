Opinion
No results

ELITE EXTREMISTS: Ivy League anti-Israel protesters now shamelessly supporting terrorist groups

Multiple students at Princeton University have been seen flying the Hezbollah flag.

April 29, 2024, 11:38 am ET

After endorsements from two U.S. designated terrorist organizations, Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, protesters at Ivy League campus occupation encampments that previously publicly insisted to be simply advocating for Palestinian ‘liberation,’ are now openly identifying with known terrorist organizations.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine released a statement Thursday praising American college students for ‘igniting an intifada.’

Not long after, a Yale protester was spotted wearing a PFLP bandana.



Multiple students at Princeton University have been seen flying the Hezbollah flag. 



At University of Pennsylvania, students were heard chanting, calling on, al-Qassam to “take another soldier down.”



And new reports indicate that Yale University encampment leader Chisato Kimura signed on to a pro-Hamas statement just two days after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians.


