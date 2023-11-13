Opinion
Emory prof out after wishing 'glory' to Hamas 'resistance fighters'

AbouYabis was among the many American college faculty members to openly express support for Hamas in the past month.

Dr. Abeer AbouYabis no longer works at Emory University or its Winship Cancer Institute following her social media post that glorified Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

Jack Roberts | Associate Editor
November 13, 2023, 4:24 pm ET

An Emory School of Medicine assistant professor who openly celebrated the largest killing of Jews since the Holocaust has left her position.

On Nov. 9, The Emory Wheel reported Dr. Abeer AbouYabis’ departure from the school. As of publication, however, it has not been determined if she resigned or has been fired.

”Dr. Abeer AbouYabis is no longer employed or practicing at Emory, including the Winship Cancer Institute,” Assistant Vice President of University Communications Laura Diamond wrote in an email to the Wheel.

[RELATED: Students call on college administrations to take action against Jewish hate]

AbouYabis was placed on a temporary leave by Emory on Oct. 17 after taking to Facebook to issue “Glory to all resistance fighters” and denounce “israel [sic] slaughter.” The physician also wrote, “They got walls we got gliders” — a reference to the paragliders Hamas terrorists employed to kill several hundred Israelis at a music festival on the morning of Oct. 7.

Hamas’ surprise attack has resulted in the deaths of at least 1,200 Israelis as of Nov. 13 — the largest in the nation’s history. Hamas terrorists also raped women and teenagers in addition to burning the bodies of babies.

[RELATED: Brandeis bans SJP chapter, citing its support for Hamas and ‘violent elimination’ of Jews]

Campus Reform has long covered the rise of anti-Semitism on American college campuses, especially after Hamas’ recent massacre of Israelis.

On Nov. 1, Campus Reform reported that nearly 500 professors from Columbia University and Barnard College co-signed a letter to condemn “the spate of antisemitic incidents on campus since October 7,” including a separate letter signed by dozens of other faculty members who alleged that the terrorist organization was “exercising a right to resist violent and illegal occupation.”

Campus Reform contacted Emory University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

