Federal government investigates UNC, GMU over anti-Semitism allegations

The Department of Education is investigating George Mason University (GMU) and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) over claims of anti-Semitism on the respective campuses.

The Department opened “shared ancestry” investigations into both schools on Dec. 22, pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, according to its website.

[RELATED: Walls close in on Jew-haters as government starts investigations of campus anti-Semitism]

Allegations against GMU, located in Fairfax, Virginia, involve a student tearing down posters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The school stated X that it had “been advised by the Commonwealth’s Attorney that the conduct does not appear to be criminal in nature,” but that it would address the incident in accordance with its code of conduct.

George Mason U is no longer an institute of higher education, you are now an institute of Antisemitic Hatred and are purveyors of institutionally sponsored terrorism — Jaytee (@gat0g1rl) November 2, 2023

This response sparked outrage from many, including one user who wrote, “George Mason U is no longer an institute of higher education, you are now an institute of Antisemitic Hatred and are purveyors of institutionally sponsored terrorism.”

The investigation at UNC follows a complaint filed by David Weisberg, an attorney, who included a litany of instances of anti-Semitism stretching back to 2019 in the document.

One occurrence involved E. Chebrolu, assistant professor of communications, who, during a lecture, reportedly said, “Israel and the United States do not give a s**t about international law or war crimes,” and that Israel’s existence as a state is “somewhat ridiculous.”

[RELATED: Congress launches investigation into Harvard’s handling of Gay’s plagiarism problem]

Weisberg also described comments from an event entitled “No Peace Without Justice: A Round-Table Talk on Social Justice in Palestine.” Dr. Rania Masri, a speaker not employed by the school, reportedly said, “Let us demand the eradication of Zionism,” and referred to it as a “cancer.”

GMU and UNC are the latest to be added to the department’s growing list of schools under investigation for antisemitism. The probes began in November and initially included seven schools, as Campus Reform previously reported.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.