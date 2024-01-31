Florida International University eliminates DEI department, following state mandate

Florida International University in Miami has eliminated its Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion following a state mandate.

A message on the Florida International University Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion landing page states that it is no longer operational.

”In keeping with State of Florida legislation, the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has been eliminated,” the message states. “FIU remains committed to cultivating an environment of accessibility and equal opportunity, where all are welcomed to learn, earn, and thrive. Programs, compliance requirements, and equal opportunity initiatives protected by federal and state obligations pertaining to accessibility, civil rights compliance, and equal opportunity will transition to and continue within the Division of Human Resources, with operational support by the Department of Access, Compliance, and Equal Opportunity (ACE). Visit ace.fiu.edu for more information.”

The Florida Department of Education voted on Jan. 15 to ban public funds from being used at state colleges for programs that “categorize individuals based on race or sex for the purpose of differential or preferential treatment.”

”The Board’s decision will ensure that taxpayer funds can no longer be used to promote DEI on Florida’s 28 state college campuses,” the state’s board of education wrote in a press release.

Additionally, the board of education replaced the “Principles of Sociology” with a “comprehensive general education core course in American History,” Campus Reform previously reported.

”The aim is to provide students with an accurate and factual account of the nation’s past, rather than exposing them to radical woke ideologies, which had become commonplace in the now replaced course,” the press release states.

“Higher education must return to its essential foundations of academic integrity and the pursuit of knowledge instead of being corrupted by destructive ideologies,” said Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “These actions today ensure that we will not spend taxpayers’ money supporting DEI and radical indoctrination that promotes division in our society.”

He previously told Axios that “DEI is DOA in Florida.”