Florida Department of Education bans taxpayer funds from being used for DEI at state colleges

The Florida Department of Education has banned public funding from being used for DEI at state colleges.

The Florida State Board of Education made the decision on Wednesday, which bans public state colleges from using state or federal funding for programs that “categorize individuals based on race or sex for the purpose of differential or preferential treatment.”

”The Board’s decision will ensure that taxpayer funds can no longer be used to promote DEI on Florida’s 28 state college campuses,” the state’s board of education wrote in a press release.

Additionally, the board of education replaced the “Principles of Sociology” with a “comprehensive general education core course in American History.”

”The aim is to provide students with an accurate and factual account of the nation’s past, rather than exposing them to radical woke ideologies, which had become commonplace in the now replaced course,” the press release states.

“Higher education must return to its essential foundations of academic integrity and the pursuit of knowledge instead of being corrupted by destructive ideologies,” said Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “These actions today ensure that we will not spend taxpayers’ money supporting DEI and radical indoctrination that promotes division in our society.”

Diaz told Axios that it’s “unacceptable to use taxpayer dollars to support programs that categorize individuals by their race or sex.”

”DEI is DOA in Florida,” Diaz added.