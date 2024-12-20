George Mason University student banned from campus, could get deported for plotting terrorist slaughter of Jews

An Egyptian student at George Mason University in Virginia is facing criminal charges after he was arrested and accused of planning a terrorist attack on Jews in New York.

The student in question, Abdullah Ezzeldin Taha Mohamed Hassan, has previously praised Osama Bin Laden and reportedly shared ISIS propaganda online, the Washington Post reported.

[RELATED: ‘HARDCORE JEW HATER’: U Minnesota TA who said ‘Israelis have to be bombed’ will talk at Minneapolis Federation of Teachers event]

The FBI arrested Hassan on Tuesday after he confided his plans to an FBI informant whom he thought was a fellow radical, and he has been banned from campus and is now facing possible deportation, the Post wrote.

Hassan reportedly wanted to attack Israel’s general consulate in New York City, calling the city “a goldmine of targets” due to its Jewish population, the Post continued.

Hassan sent the informant a video on how to make a bomb at home, and also considered using an assault rifle, allegedly writing: “Two options: lay havoc on them with an assault rifle or detonate a TATP vest in the midst of them,” the Post wrote.

The FBI also claimed that the George Mason University student was deeply involved in planning small details for the terrorist attack, according to the Post.

Hassan’s capture comes not long after another controversial anti-Israel incident at the Virginia school, in which police raided the home of two Students for Justice in Palestine leaders at George Mason University, finding firearms and Hamas and Hezbollah flags.

A George Mason University spokesperson told Campus Reform: “George Mason University continues to take enhanced precautions to maintain a safe and secure university community in light of the recent FBI arrest of one if its students. The arrest, which the university learned of on Tuesday, December 17, so far appears to have no connection to an earlier police action involving two George Mason students whose home was searched in November. Although the student did not live on campus, he has been barred from entering university property. As criminal proceedings progress, the university will take appropriate action on student code of conduct violations.”

He continued: “In response to the first police action in November, President Washington sent a message of reassurance to the university community on December 13. In addition, the recent developments have caused the university to take additional appropriate measures to maintain the safety of the university community.”

[RELATED: 2024: 5 times anti-Israel groups endorsed terrorism]

Many campuses have seen escalating rhetoric against the Jewish state following the Oct. 7 massacre, including some emanating from professors.

Recently, it was revealed that Columbia University professor Joseph Massad, who praised the Oct. 7 massacre and once spoke at an event featuring a terrorist, will teach a course on Zionism.