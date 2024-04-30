Opinion
Hamas-endorsed students invade Columbia building, worker says occupiers 'held me hostage'

Anti-Israel student protesters at Columbia University took a major escalation on early Friday morning and began occupying a building on campus.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
April 30, 2024, 8:04 am ET

Anti-Israel student protesters at Columbia University took a major escalation on early Friday morning and began occupying a building on campus.

According to the Columbia Spectator, at around 12:30 a.m., protesters rushed into Hamilton Hall while holding metal barricades. Once inside, they used tables and chairs to block entry doors from the inside. Protesters could be heard cheering as individuals entered the building with barricades.

The individuals put black trash bags and tape over security cameras and broke windows on the door.

At 12:40 a.m., a facilities worker inside Hamilton Hall was allowed to leave, yelling “They held me hostage” to the crowd outside.

[RELATED: PRETTY PLEASE: Columbia asks terrorist-endorsed occupiers to ‘please’ leave before graduation, promises they can ‘continue’ afterward]

While NYPD officers were outside, a spokesperson told the outlet at 2:12 a.m. they wouldn’t be entering. Officers in front of the campus gate said they would enter upon hearing “that someone’s gotten hurt.”

Chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and “Palestine will live forever” could be heard outside the building.

An “Intifada” banner was also hung from the top of the university building.

The escalation comes one day after 

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik pleaded with anti-Israel protesters on campus to take down their campus occupation so that graduation could be held.

CNN reported that protesters in the Columbia occupation area were handed a letter on Monday morning that states students inside the encampment would be placed on interim suspension if they don’t leave by 2 p.m. on Monday and would be to additional disciplinary actions. Students can avoid suspension and any other disciplinary action by signing a form and handing it into Columbia employees while leaving the encampment.

[RELATED: Columbia faces ANOTHER civil rights investigation by Department of Education amid Hamas-endorsed campus occupation]

A Monday evening update from the university indicated it has begun suspending students,

”University representatives engaged in good faith in dialogue with the organizers and maintained that dialogue as long as possible because this reflected our values as a community and an effort to deescalate. We were hopeful.  And we were disappointed when the student protestors could not reach consensus on the issues under discussion,” a university spokesman said.

