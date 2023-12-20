Harvard appears to delete then republish two DEI-related web pages

Two seemingly deleted Harvard University pages dedicated to heritage months and pronouns have been added back to the school’s Office for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging website.

It was reported on Dec. 18 that the pages were no longer accessible but could be viewed in the Wayback Machine, an internet archive. The Daily Caller published a story saying that clicking the links led to the office’s homepage.

As of publication of this article, however, the pages appear to be back on the Harvard website.

The university has not publicly admitted to deleting the pages nor explained the reason for its re-addition to the site. Nothing appears to be different between the pages as they appear on the Wayback Machine and in the current edition.

The page titled “Heritage Months and Identity Recognitions,” lists the various identity-based celebrations Harvard recognizes and celebrates, including the International Day of Transgender Visibility on March 31, Pride Month in June, Latinx Heritage Month in September, and National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11.

Another formerly deleted page titled “Gender Identity and Pronouns at Harvard” catalogs frequently asked questions about the school’s policies on gender identity and pronoun usage.

The Daily Caller also reported that a PDF file on the gender identity page, “Foundational Concepts and Affirming Language,” was also deleted. The file appears accessible again, but the link on the gender identity page is currently broken and points back to the office’s homepage.

This is the second controversy in the last week concerning Harvard’s identity-based pages. Campus Reform reported on Dec. 15 that the university deleted its “affinity graduation” page after it was criticized for not including a ceremony for Jews, with Jews and white people being the only groups seemingly excluded.

Campus Reform contacted Harvard and its Office for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging, asking for confirmation that the school deleted the pages, why the pages were re-added, and if any changes were made. This story will be updated accordingly.