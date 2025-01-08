Johns Hopkins agrees to resolution with Dept. of Ed over in response to anti-Semitism investigation

Johns Hopkins University has entered into a voluntary agreement with the Department of Education over a Title VI investigation into anti-Semitism on campus.

The complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, alleged that the Baltimore, Maryland, university hasn’t done enough in its response to anti-Semitism on campus, which made Jewish students feel “unwelcome and unsafe.”

The Department of Education Office for Civil Rights investigation was opened on Feb. 12, 2024.

As reported by Campus Reform, the Council on American-Islamic Relations published a press release on November 6, 2023, which praised over 24 faculty at the school after they called for a ceasefire.

Later that month, a graduate student workers union at Johns Hopkins, Teachers and Researchers United, also called for a ceasefire, according to the Baltimore Banner.

”We express our uncompromising solidarity with the Palestinian people in their righteous struggle for self-determination. We call for stopping the routing of workers’ exploited labor and money into funding the U.S. military, which directly supports and contributes to the genocide of Palestinians. We decry Johns Hopkins’ inadequate response along with the silence of the academic community and Western institutions at large in the face of the occupation and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. This silence is fueling the continued violent oppression of the Palestinian people. It is imperative we act now,” the Teachers and Researchers United letter stated.

As part of its resolution with the Department of Education, Johns Hopkins University agreed to hold an “annual investigator training” for all employees and staff that investigate discrimination complaints, which include those of anti-Semitism.

Additionally, the university agreed to administer a training to all students and staff that addresses discrimination based on race, color, and national origin. The training will be completed by June 30.

Johns Hopkins University will also conduct a “climate assessment” for students and staff “with respect to shared ancestry and the extent to which students and/or staff are subjected to, or witness discrimination, including harassment, based on race, color, and/or national origin, including shared Jewish and Arab ancestry.”

The university will also review its response to individual reports of discrimination and how it responded for all complaints received after Oct. 7, 2023.

