No results

Johns Hopkins University facing civil rights probe over anti-Semitism: EXCLUSIVE

An investigation into Johns Hopkins University has been opened by the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights over its alleged failure to respond to anti-Semitism on campus.

Campus Reform
February 12, 2024, 5:31 pm ET

The complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, alleges that the Baltimore, Maryland, university hasn’t done enough to respond to anti-Semitism on campus, which is leaving Jewish students feeling “unwelcome and unsafe.”

The Department of Education Office for Civil Rights investigation was opened on Monday.

As reported by Campus Reform, the Council on American-Islamic Relations published a press release on November 6, 2023, which praised over 24 faculty at the school after they called for a ceasefire.

[RELATED: Indiana University facing federal civil rights investigation over anti-Semitism response: EXCLUSIVE]

Later that month, a graduate student workers union at Johns Hopkins, Teachers and Researchers United, also called for a ceasefire, according to the Baltimore Banner.

”We express our uncompromising solidarity with the Palestinian people in their righteous struggle for self-determination. We call for stopping the routing of workers’ exploited labor and money into funding the U.S. military, which directly supports and contributes to the genocide of Palestinians. We decry Johns Hopkins’ inadequate response along with the silence of the academic community and Western institutions at large in the face of the occupation and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. This silence is fueling the continued violent oppression of the Palestinian people. It is imperative we act now,” the Teachers and Researchers United letter stated.

[RELATED: Dept. of Education investigating University of Wisconsin over anti-Semitism complaint: EXCLUSIVE]

Campus Reform reached out to Johns Hopkins for comment.

