'Kink' instructor teaches Northwestern students that US is an ‘empire of white supremacist imperialist policing’

Activist Ericka Hart gave a speech at Northwestern University in Illinois calling the U.S. “an empire of white supremacist imperialist policing.”



Hart spoke at the annual “State of the Black Union,” hosted by the group For Members Only on April 4, according to The Daily Northwestern.

For Members Only calls itself Northwestern’s “premier Black student alliance.” Previous speakers at the group’s “State of the Black Union” include Angela Davis, a Marxist and Communist activist.



Speaking of the killings of a Palestinian boy in Illinois last year and a black communist activist in the 1960s, Hart said: “The structures are still absolutely the same. We are still living under a regime, an empire of white supremacist imperialist policing,” continued The Daily Northwestern.

Hart also spoke about the supposed intersection of racism and “transphobia,” stating: “We must continuously call out transphobia over and over and over again,” she said. “Oftentimes, conversations in the community are not including Black trans people or Black queer people.”



Hart’s pinned tweet is, “Your queerness does not absolve your racism.”

Hart, who uses “she/they” pronouns, is a self-described “a black queer femme activist, writer, highly acclaimed speaker and award-winning sexuality educator with a Master’s of Education in Human Sexuality from Widener University.”



Hart offers workshops on “BDSM/Kink,” “Polyamory/Non-monogamy,” “Social & Racial Justice,” “Intersectionality,” and “Decolonizing Health,” among other topics.



The “Decolonizing Health” workshop’s description states: “Explore with Ericka how all bodies, but marginalized bodies especially, are viewed in the context of the medical model of disability which finds its origins in white supremacist, capitalist culture as does medical racism that leads to exclusionary and harmful care practices that inhibit marginalized groups from accessing quality healthcare treatments.”



Campus Reform contacted Northwestern, For Members Only, and Ericka Hart for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.