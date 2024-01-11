Law schools see record minority applicants after affirmative action ban

Law school applicants for the 2024 fall admissions cycle are the most diverse seen in recorded history, according to a legal organization.

Reuters reported data from the Law School Admission Council, which found that over 43% of applicants are people of color, which is the highest recorded figure. The overall number of minority applicants also increased, despite fears that the affirmative action ruling could have led to a decline in such applicants.

Additionally, the total number of law school applicants is up nationwide by 4% over last year, and 15% more people registered to take the Law School Admission Test later in January, according to the report.

Hispanic applicants are up by almost 9%, Black applicants are up by over 7%, and Asian applicants are also up by over 6%. White applicants increased by 1%.

Law School Admission Council Executive Vice President of Operations Susan Krinsky said that law schools have been encouraging minorities to apply.

“Law schools and [the Law School Admission Council] have done a really good job of saying, ‘Schools still want you,’” she said.

Aaron Taylor, executive director of the AccessLex Center for Legal Education Excellence, said it’s yet to be seen how affirmative action impacts overall law school admissions.

”If we see higher denial rates among applicants of color after the current admission cycle, we may then see future declines in applications from members of those groups,” Taylor said.