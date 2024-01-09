Stefanik vows to continue probe into Harvard, rid 'deep institutional rot' at Ivy League school

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. said she’d continue her probe of Harvard University even after Claudine Gay’s resignation as president of the Ivy League school.

During an interview with Fox News last week, Stefanik said she would continue to get rid of the “deep institutional rot” at Harvard University.

Stefanik also said during the interview that she’d “uncover what will be the greatest scandal in higher education.”

The New York lawmaker accused Harvard of failing to “protect Jewish students on campus” after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel by Hamas.

Accuracy in Media is also keeping the heat on Harvard, as they had moving trucks with “farewell” messages drive around campus.

Stefanik played a pivotal role in Gay’s resignation, as the former Harvard president failed to clearly answer her question during a December congressional hearing on anti-Semitism, asking if calls for the genocide of Jews would violate the institution’s bullying and harassment policies.

”It can be, depending on the context,” Gay responded.

Gay would later go on to apologize for her response.

In her New York Times op-ed, Gay said “Yes, I made mistakes.”

”In my initial response to the atrocities of Oct. 7, I should have stated more forcefully what all people of good conscience know: Hamas is a terrorist organization that seeks to eradicate the Jewish state,” Gay said. “And at a congressional hearing last month, I fell into a well-laid trap. I neglected to clearly articulate that calls for the genocide of Jewish people are abhorrent and unacceptable and that I would use every tool at my disposal to protect students from that kind of hate.”