LEFT EATS LEFT: Anti-Israel group at FIU hosts speaker from ‘Abandon Biden Campaign’

Screenshot taken from Instagram account of the SJP at FIU.

The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at Florida International University in Miami hosted a speaker from the “Abandon Biden Campaign.”

Students at FIU participating in the campus’s anti-Israel “SJP Liberated Zone” shared an Instagram post with a schedule of events for May 18, which included an 11:00 AM event, “Guest Speaker: Abandon Biden Campaign.”



The Abandon Biden Campaign aims to “empower people of conscience to leverage their vote for the US presidency and, consequently, effect moral change in the United States and around the world.”



The campaign began “when Joe Biden refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. . . . When Biden did not call for a ceasefire, on November 1, 2023 – on ‘Ceasefire Deadline Day’ – people of conscience vowed to never vote for Biden and to actively campaign against him. Due to Joe Biden’s immoral position on Gaza, American leaders in pivotal swing states . . . have pledged to rally their communities against President Biden’s bid for re-election. . . . The Abandon Biden campaign’s goal is to ensure that Biden loses the swing states.”



The group claims its strategy is “for people of conscience to punish Biden at the ballot box and then take the ‘blame’—or claim the credit—for his electoral defeat.”



It continues: “Punishing a president for his genocide would send a clear signal to the political landscape that genocide is not politically viable. It would create a political earthquake, soliciting a reckoning in the political parties.”



The group will host an event on June 30 titled “A Call To Action ! Save Gaza Now And Defeat Biden In 2024,” which will focus on “how the Abandon Biden movement is pivotal to stop the genocide in Gaza.”



Anti-Israel students at FIU have found themselves at the center of controversies before. In a Feb. 5 student government meeting, a student complained that “anti-Jewish students” were not receiving police protection during anti-Israel demonstrations.



Campus Reform has contacted Florida International University and the school’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.