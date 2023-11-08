Leftist students desecrate pro-life displays, harass Students for Life activist at Onondaga Community College

A pro-life event on Sept. 28 at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York was met with pro-abortion protestors who kicked and danced on crosses, chewed a model fetus, and chased a cop car.

The event was organized by Savannah Craven, a Students for Life of America northeast field operations coordinator, who set up the organization’s “Defund Planned Parenthood Cemetery of the Innocents Display,” which consisted of 1,025 pink crosses to represent the daily number of pre-born lives killed by Planned Parenthood.

Craven told Campus Reform, “Not only is it a great conversation starter, but it shows the scary reality of what so many college students support and fight for.”

Shortly after the display was set up, a student kicked at and twirled in the crosses, while sticking up her middle finger at Craven. When told that her behavior was rude, the student responded, “You know what? You are rude for being here on this property and bothering students by leaving out your shit,” while pointing to the display of crosses on the grass.

“When I saw the students disrespecting the cross display I was not surprised because I know that the cemetery display may be very triggering for anyone who has been involved in an abortion or someone who is unaware of what the hurt that abortion can cause,” Craven said. “Some people truly believe it is a life-saving medical procedure.”

Another student took a model fetus that was on the table and chewed it. After taking it out of her mouth, she gave Craven a thumbs up, said “It’s so yummy,” and rubbed her stomach.

“When they started chewing up the fetal models, I was a little surprised simply because I couldn’t believe I was watching our 5th and 6th fetal model be chewed in front of me this school year alone. All in NY state too,” Craven continued.

As the police escorted Craven to her car, the protesters shouted at her to “Go home.” One student followed the police with a sign that said “Abortion is Healthcare.” He kept running next to the cop car with a grin on his face.

“I did have a few productive conversations but unfortunately I wasn’t able to get to all of them due to the mob growing larger and larger by the minute,” Craven explained.

“The reality is, abortion ends an innocent human life, and ending an innocent human life is wrong. Therefore until babies stop being murdered through abortion, I will continue to share the truth and speak out against the greatest injustice of our time,” she concluded.

After the incident, Craven also took to Instagram to share a message from someone claiming to be a liberal student but who wanted to offer their support to her.

“I go to this school and although I vehemently disagree with your position I was very upset to see how you and your friends were treated,” the message reads. “College should be a place where we can debate positions like this in an intellectual way and as a leftist I am embarrassed by the behavior of these students that cannot engage on that level.”

Campus Reform contacted Onondaga Community College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.