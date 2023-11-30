Massachusetts launches abortion toolkit for college students

Massachusetts is revving up its efforts to promote abortion among college students.

On Nov. 22, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey’s administration and the Reproductive Equity Now Foundation announced the launch of a new abortion toolkit.

Officially labeled the “Medication Abortion Toolkit for Public Colleges and Universities,” the resource is intended to aid the state’s public colleges and universities “in preparing medication abortion readiness plans to provide, or make referrals for, medication abortion on college campuses in accordance with new Massachusetts law.”

The toolkit comes after Massachusetts passed legislation expanding protections for “reproductive and gender-affirming care” requiring all public institutions of higher education to develop “medication abortion readiness” plans for their students in consultation with the Department of Public Health.

According to the toolkit, “between 600 and 1,380 public college students in Massachusetts seek abortion care annually.” It provides details for students to seek “medication abortion” including a step-by-step overview to help schools “continue to take steps toward maximizing access to abortion services for their students.”

Additionally, the toolkit assists students in “establishing a source of abortion care.” The toolkit details steps, including using the New England Abortion Care Guide, to locate nearby abortion clinics, providing students with information to contact abortion clinics, and encouraging universities to establish relationships with abortion providers.

The toolkit also provides information on establishing referral relationships and sources of “abortion care,” ensuring students obtain referrals, and how to start conversations on campus regarding “medication abortions.”

“Students face some of the largest barriers to accessing abortion care in Massachusetts, from long distances to reach clinics, time spent away from class or work, scheduling conflicts, and a lack of reliable transportation,” Rebecca Hart Holder, President of the Reproductive Equity Now Foundation, said in a press release statement.

“The Legislature took bold action to expand access to care on college campuses, and today, we’re excited to be assisting with the implementation of these efforts by releasing the Medication Abortion Toolkit for Public Colleges and Universities,” she continued.

Campus Reform reached out to the Healey administration for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.