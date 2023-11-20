Opinion
Meet the Harvard professors who think combatting Jew-hatred infringes their academic freedom

Screenshots live forever.

Campus Reform
November 20, 2023, 7:53 am ET

Campus Reform reported Tuesday that 101 Harvard University faculty members are upset with their school’s new anti-Semtism task force. They see Harvard’s new tool for fighting anti-Semitism as an attack on their academic freedom. 

Here are the names and faces of those Harvard professors unhappy that the Ivy League institution is doing something to make Jews safer on campus: 

As Campus Reform previously reported, a group of pro-Hamas Harvard students assaulted a Jewish classmate earlier this semester. The incident does not distinguish Harvard from other Ivy League institutions that play host to vitriolic Jew-hatred.

