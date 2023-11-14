Opinion
These Harvard profs want 'academic freedom' to call for Jewish genocide: report

One hundred and one Harvard professors think it's unfair that the chant 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free' is interpreted as anti-Semitic.

Campus Reform
November 14, 2023, 11:52 am ET

One hundred and one faculty members at Harvard University are angry that their institution is now attempting to combat anti-Semitism. 

In an open letter posted on Medium, they frame Harvard’s new anti-Semitism task force as an assault on academic freedom. 

”The University’s commitment to intellectual freedom and open dialogue seems to be giving way to something else entirely,” the “Academic Freedom Faculty Statement” letter laments. 

Specifically, the professors take exception to the chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” being interpreted as anti-Semitic. 

The chant refers to the Mediterranian Sea and the Jordan River, which serve as Israel’s physical borders on its east and west. In 1948, Israel was invaded by Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon in an attempt to wipe the newly created Jewish state off the map. 

As the United States Office of the Historian documents, Palestinian Arabs who rejected the United Nations’ offer for their own state and wanted to eradicate Israel led the fighting. 

The website states: 

On Nov. 7, Campus Reform reported that an anti-Israel protest at Massachusetts Institute of Technology included the chant “From the river to the sea” and calls for “intifada,” or a war of purification to rid the land of Israel of Jews. 

This fall semester, calls for violence against Jews appear alongside physical attacks against Jewish students. 

[RELATED: THE SCROLL: Hamas extremism, Anti-Semitism continue on Ivy League campuses]

The Harvard faculty letter makes no mention of pro-Hamas Havard students assaulting a Jewish student this month. Nor does it mention any other Ivy League incidents that have resulted in physical attacks against Jews in the name of academic freedom. 

Also this semester, a University of Pennsylvania student stole an Israeli flag and called the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack “glorious.” At Columbia University, a female student was attacked outside the library because she was Jewish. 

The professors signing the letter are: 

  1. Walter Johnson, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  2. Kirsten Weld, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  3. Vijay Iyer, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  4. Deidre Lynch, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  5. Nikolas Bowie, Harvard Law School
  6. Diane Moore, Harvard Divinity School
  7. Namwali Serpell, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  8. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Harvard Kennedy School
  9. Sidney Chalhoub, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  10. Christopher Hasty, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  11. Salma Abu Ayyash, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  12. Jesse B. Bump, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health
  13. Ryan D. Doerfler, Harvard Law School
  14. Atalia Omer, Harvard Divinity School
  15. Bram Wispelwey, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School
  16. Sara Roy, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  17. Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  18. Neel Mukherjee, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  19. Margareta Matache, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health
  20. Soham Patel, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  21. John Womack, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  22. Musa Syeed, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  23. Jacinda Tran, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  24. Vincent Brown, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  25. Adhy Kim, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  26. Richard Thomas, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  27. Lara Jirmanus, Harvard Medical School
  28. Altaf Saadi, Harvard Medical School
  29. Hibah Osman, Harvard Medical School
  30. Lisa Thompson, Harvard School of Dental Medicine
  31. Khameer Kidia, Harvard Medical School
  32. Mary T Bassett, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health
  33. Sawsan Abdulrahim, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health
  34. Cemal Kafadar, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  35. Lauren Kaminsky, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  36. Amy Hollywood, Harvard Divinity School
  37. Malak Rafla, Harvard Medical School
  38. Bassima Abdallah, Harvard Medical School
  39. Alejandra Caraballo, Harvard Law School
  40. Eleanor Craig, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  41. Matylda Figlerowicz, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  42. Adam Haber, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health
  43. Tara K. Menon, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  44. Arunabh Ghosh, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  45. Joel Suarez, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  46. Karameh Kuemmerle, Harvard Medical School
  47. Sam Marks, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  48. Rosie Bsheer, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  49. Nader Uthman, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  50. Glenda Carpio, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  51. Adaner Usmani, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  52. Paulina Alberto, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  53. Sarah Darghouth, Harvard Medical School
  54. Alisa Khan, Harvard Medical School
  55. Patricia Stoeck, Harvard Medical School
  56. Hajirah Saeex, Harvard Medical School
  57. Sherar Andalcio, Harvard Medical School
  58. Diana L. Eck, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  59. Gordon Schiff, Harvard Medical School
  60. Mahmoud Abu Hazeem, Harvard Medical School
  61. Rania El Fekih, Harvard Medical School
  62. Hicham Skali, Harvard Medical School
  63. Ramona Dvorak, Harvard Medical School
  64. Kamal Itani, Harvard Medical School
  65. Haytham Kaafarani, Harvard Medical School
  66. Ousmane Kane, Harvard Divinity School
  67. David U. Himmelstein, Harvard Medical School
  68. Joycelyn Ronda, Harvard Medical School
  69. Christian Williams, Harvard Law School
  70. Steffie Woodhandler, Harvard Medical School
  71. Ju Yon Kim, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  72. M. Amin Arnaout, Harvard Medical School
  73. Autumn Allen, Harvard Graduate School of Education
  74. Avik Chatterjee, Harvard Medical School
  75. Farhana Sharmeen, Harvard Medical School
  76. Duncan Kennedy, Harvard Law School
  77. Aisha James, Harvard Medical School
  78. Corey Hardin, Harvard Medical School
  79. Caroline Light, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  80. Karen Huang, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  81. George Aumoithe, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  82. Michelle Morse, Harvard Medical School
  83. Sadeq Rahimi, Harvard Medical School
  84. Sugata Bose, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  85. Lorenzo Bondioli, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  86. Michael Bronski, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  87. David Kennedy, Harvard Law School
  88. Christina Villarreal, Harvard Graduate School of Education
  89. Hilary Rantisi, Harvard Divinity School
  90. Kassem Safa, Harvard Medical School
  91. Huma Farid, Harvard Medical School
  92. Bernhard Nickel, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  93. Amanda Raffoul, Harvard Medical School
  94. Martha Ann Selby, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  95. Marshall Ganz, Harvard Kennedy School
  96. Amir Mohareb, Harvard Medical School
  97. Eman Ansari, Harvard Medical School
  98. Mohamed Jarraya, Harvard Medical School
  99. Liz McKenna, Harvard Kennedy School
  100. Maggie Doherty, Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences
  101. Hussein Rashid, Harvard Divinity School

