These Harvard profs want 'academic freedom' to call for Jewish genocide: report

One hundred and one faculty members at Harvard University are angry that their institution is now attempting to combat anti-Semitism.

In an open letter posted on Medium, they frame Harvard’s new anti-Semitism task force as an assault on academic freedom.

”The University’s commitment to intellectual freedom and open dialogue seems to be giving way to something else entirely,” the “Academic Freedom Faculty Statement” letter laments.

Specifically, the professors take exception to the chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” being interpreted as anti-Semitic.

The chant refers to the Mediterranian Sea and the Jordan River, which serve as Israel’s physical borders on its east and west. In 1948, Israel was invaded by Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon in an attempt to wipe the newly created Jewish state off the map.

As the United States Office of the Historian documents, Palestinian Arabs who rejected the United Nations’ offer for their own state and wanted to eradicate Israel led the fighting.

The website states:

Fighting began with attacks by irregular bands of Palestinian Arabs attached to local units of the Arab Liberation Army composed of volunteers from Palestine and neighboring Arab countries. These groups launched their attacks against Jewish cities, settlements, and armed forces.

On Nov. 7, Campus Reform reported that an anti-Israel protest at Massachusetts Institute of Technology included the chant “From the river to the sea” and calls for “intifada,” or a war of purification to rid the land of Israel of Jews.

This fall semester, calls for violence against Jews appear alongside physical attacks against Jewish students.

The Harvard faculty letter makes no mention of pro-Hamas Havard students assaulting a Jewish student this month. Nor does it mention any other Ivy League incidents that have resulted in physical attacks against Jews in the name of academic freedom.

Also this semester, a University of Pennsylvania student stole an Israeli flag and called the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack “glorious.” At Columbia University, a female student was attacked outside the library because she was Jewish.

