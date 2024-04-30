NO FOOD FOR YOU: Hungry Hamas-endorsed Columbia building occupiers beg administrators to feed them

A Columbia University protester representing anti-Israel campus occupation protesters asked the institution to provide people occupying Hamilton Hall with food and water.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the individual said that Columbia is “obligated to provide food to students who pay for a meal plan here.”

”I guess it’s ultimately a question of what kind of community and obligation Colombia feels it has to its students? Do you want students to die of dehydration and starvation or get severely ill even if they disagree with you?,” graduate student Johannah King-Slutzky asked.

An INTIFADA flag is hung from Hamilton Hall.



What a desecration of this building. pic.twitter.com/edNyuXybFR — Jessica Schwalb (@jessicaschwalb7) April 30, 2024

The protester said that food and water for occupation protesters “is like basic humanitarian aid.”

”We’re asking for, like, could people please have a glass of water?,” the individual said.

King-Slutzky is a graduate student who is “particularly interested in theories of the imagination and poetry as interpreted through a Marxian lens.”

According to the Columbia Spectator, at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, protesters rushed into Hamilton Hall while holding metal barricades. Once inside, they used tables and chairs to block entry doors from the inside. Protesters could be heard cheering as individuals entered the building with barricades.

Columbia University Spokesperson Ben Chang said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that “Students occupying the building face expulsion.”

”We made it very clear yesterday that the work of the University cannot be endlessly interrupted by protesters who violate the rules. Continuing to do so will be met with clear consequences. Protesters have chosen to escalate to an untenable situation—vandalizing property, breaking doors and windows, and blockading entrances—and we are following through with the consequences we outlined yesterday,” said Chang.

An “Intifada” banner was also hung from the top of the university building.



