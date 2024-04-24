Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

NY Catholic university plans second segregated 'Lavender Graduation'

St. John's University in New York will be holding a 'Lavender Graduation' to celebrate those students who identify as members of the LGBT community.

The LGTBQ+ Center, 'Spectrum,' 'OUTLaws and Allies,' and the student government 'Q-mittee' are organizing the event.

Trending
1
Columbia has 'made clear' it 'does not want NYPD' on campus as pro-Hamas occupation takes over school

By Campus Reform 

2
Connecticut high school teacher makes music class play woke, college-commissioned piece on George Floyd: EXCLUSIVE

By Austin Browne  '24

3
THE SCROLL: Georgia State professor says instructing college students has become like teaching children: 'It's the hand holding'

By Adam Sabes 

4
Columbia is issuing press passes, but the pro-Hamas occupiers are in charge of journalists' access: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

By Michael Duke 

5
AYFKM: Columbia president told Congress this prof was 'terminated.' Now it appears he's 'holding class' INSIDE Columbia's gates among pro-Hamas camp

By Adam Sabes 

6
As pro-Hamas camps pop up at universities nationwide, UMich activists hand out 'Death to America' pamphlets

By Campus Reform  

Brendan McDonald '25 | New Hampshire Correspondent
April 24, 2024, 4:00 pm ET

A Catholic university located in Queens, New York will be holding a “Lavender Graduation” to celebrate students who claim to be LGBT.

More specifically, St. John’s University is hosting the additional graduation ceremony for those “who identify as part of the wider LGBTQ+ community,” and this marks the second time that the institution will commemorate the event, according to the event page. 

“All graduating St. John’s seniors (undergraduates and graduate students) who identify as part of the wider LGBTQ+ community are eligible to be honored at the ceremony and to receive a lavender honor cord,” the event’s description page says.

[RELATED: Women’s Week at Indiana school features events on ‘Transgender Identities,’ ‘Lavender Bingo’]

The school’s LGTBQ+ Center, “Spectrum,” “OUTLaws and Allies,” and the student government “Q-mittee” are organizing the event, which will take place on Thursday, May 9 at the D’Angelo Center Ballroom, the website states. 

St. John’s LGTBQ+ Center’s stated mission is to “organize, coordinate, and innovate LGBTQIA+ (i.e., lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex, asexual/aromantic/agender, allies, and more) issues in the St. John’s University ecosystem to create and sustain an open and welcoming environment for LGBTQIA+ students, faculty, and employees.” 

Established in 2021, the center was implemented through the efforts of various school officials like the chief diversity officer and director of the Academic Center for Equity and Inclusion.

Spectrum, a student-run LGBT organization at St. John’s, similarly seeks to promote an “inclusive” campus “for all students regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression for the purpose of upholding our University’s Catholic, Vincentian, and Metropolitan mission.”

OUTLaws and Allies is another LGBT student group connected with the university’s law school. It exists to “foster awareness of, and advocacy for, legal issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community” and “eliminate stigmas associated with the LGBTQ+ community in the legal profession,” according to its web page. The group also hosted a “drag brunch” in March.

[RELATED: Harvard’s eight ‘Affinity Celebrations’ include graduations based on race, sexual orientation]

According to OUTLaws and Allies, St. John’s Law serves as a “community that embraces, prioritizes, and reflects the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and antiracism.”

Despite being a Catholic institution, St. John’s allows students to be called by preferred names other than their legal names and offers “gender-inclusive housing.” Students can update their gender on their St. John’s account, according to a page called “University LGBTQ+ Resources.”

Campus Reform has contacted St. John’s University, the LGBTQ+ Center, Spectrum, OUTLaws and Allies, and the school’s student government for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this