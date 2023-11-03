Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Over 100 University Presidents, Chancellors sign letter condemning Hamas

The list notably includes the leaders of several schools where students marched in support of Hamas

Trending
1
UC regent slams pro-Hamas faculty: 'Your letter is rife with falsehoods about Israel': …
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
2
REPORT: Harvard Law editor who assaulted Jewish student said by Stanford to have 'compa…
By Campus Reform 
3
Machete-wielding prof hired to teach sculpture at another NYC college
By Wyatt Eichholz  '24
4
Ivy League among top recipients of $8.5 billion Arab funding
By William Biagini  '24
5
Peterson Academy launches in November, promises better quality education at 95% lower cost
By Spencer Dalke  
6
Red States push back on Biden admin's HBCU 'equity' letter
By John Rigolizzo 
Campus Reform
November 3, 2023, 3:37 pm ET

The Chancellors and Presidents of more than 100 universities signed a statement condemning the Hamas terror attacks against Israel.

Universities United Against Terrorism, a national coalition of university leaders, signed onto the statement. A user on X shared the statement.

We stand together with Israel against Hamas,” the statement reads. “We are horrified and sickened by the brutality and inhumanity of Hamas. Murdering innocent civilians including babies and children, raping women and taking the elderly as hostages are not the actions of political disagreement but the actions of hate and terrorism.” 

”The basis of all universities is a pursuit of truth, and it is times like these that require moral clarity,” it continues. “Like the fight against ISIS, the fight against Hamas is a fight against evil. We, the presidents and chancellors of universities and colleges across the United States of America and the world, stand with Israel, with the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas’ cruel rule in Gaza and with all people of moral conscience.”


The list notably includes the leaders of several schools where students marched in support of Hamas, including City University of New York (CUNY) chancellor Felix V. Matos Rodriguez.

Share this article

More articles like this