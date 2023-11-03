Over 100 University Presidents, Chancellors sign letter condemning Hamas

The Chancellors and Presidents of more than 100 universities signed a statement condemning the Hamas terror attacks against Israel.

Universities United Against Terrorism, a national coalition of university leaders, signed onto the statement. A user on X shared the statement.

We stand together with Israel against Hamas,” the statement reads. “We are horrified and sickened by the brutality and inhumanity of Hamas. Murdering innocent civilians including babies and children, raping women and taking the elderly as hostages are not the actions of political disagreement but the actions of hate and terrorism.”

”The basis of all universities is a pursuit of truth, and it is times like these that require moral clarity,” it continues. “Like the fight against ISIS, the fight against Hamas is a fight against evil. We, the presidents and chancellors of universities and colleges across the United States of America and the world, stand with Israel, with the Palestinians who suffer under Hamas’ cruel rule in Gaza and with all people of moral conscience.”

Signed by the Presidents and Chancellors of over 100 Colleges and Universities and counting:



The list notably includes the leaders of several schools where students marched in support of Hamas, including City University of New York (CUNY) chancellor Felix V. Matos Rodriguez.