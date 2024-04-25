PERJURY? Pro-Hamas Columbia prof says he was never fired, claims President Shafik 'lied on the stand'

Pro-Hamas Columbia University Professor Mohamed Abdou says he was never fired and accused the school’s president of lying.

Visegrad24 went undercover inside the Columbia University anti-Israel occupation and spoke with Adbou, who said he hadn’t been fired.

”She lied on the stand,” said Abdou, referring to Columbia President Minouche Shafik. “I’m not fired, I’m not...I wasn’t hired in October. It was all a sham of a lie.





In a Facebook post made just days after the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack, Abdou said he was “with” Hamas and other terror organizations.

”Yes, I’m with the muqawamah (the resistance) be it Hamas and Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad but up to a point,” Abdou wrote.

During the hearing, Shafik gave the following answers to lawmakers regarding Abdou’s employment status:

”He will never work at Columbia again.”

”He has, he has been terminated. And not just terminated but his files will show that he will never work at Columbia again.”

”He is grading his students papers and will never teach at Columbia again. “

”Mr. Abodu has been told he will not work at Columbia again.”

”He’s leaving.”

”He’s leaving, he’s leaving and he has a written record on his record.”

”He’s been told he has to leave.”

However, as Campus Reform reported, Abdou appeared to be teaching classes from the Columbia encampment on Monday.

As Campus Reform also previously reported, Abdou praised Hamas and the tactics it used during an interview in November 2023.

“The warriors, the resistance fighters that were in Hamas, numbered less than 1,500 and look how they flipped the table—not only on an entire settler colonial state with no definable borders, but rather on the whole world,” Abdou said, referring to the Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

“You don’t need mass movements to change the world,” he continued. “You need a dedicated thousand, 1,500, a few thousand, that really are organized and know what it is that they’re doing, what they’re fighting for.”

