PROF. GIORDANO: 2024 is a year of victories

Nicholas Giordano is a professor of Political Science, the host of The P.A.S. Report Podcast, and a fellow at Campus Reform’s Higher Education Fellowship.

A movement has been gaining momentum throughout 2024 to reclaim America’s classrooms from ideological activists who have prioritized indoctrination over the pursuit of true education.

This year, several colleges and universities including Washington State University, Cornell University, the University of Southern California, and Harvard University have adopted “neutrality policies,” pledging to no longer issue statements on political and social controversies.

Also, educational institutions at all levels have begun to roll back toxic Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. More than 30 states have introduced or passed legislation that eliminates or restricts DEI initiatives and loyalty oaths, including Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, and Utah.

[RELATED: PROF. JENKINS: How you can help ‘de-wokify’ your campus]

Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, and .even California have passed legislation requiring students to complete American government and civics courses at publicly funded colleges.

It is more than just lawmakers taking action on DEI. Some colleges and universities aren’t waiting for legislation and have begun to voluntarily dismantle these divisive policies. The University of North Carolina (UNC) has eliminated nearly 60 DEI positions and closed 17 DEI offices across its 17 campuses. UNC isn’t alone – other institutions like the University of Arkansas, the University of Missouri, and the Georgia State Public University System – have taken bold steps to dismantle their DEI programs.

[RELATED: 2024 FORECAST: Higher ed stories expected to dominate the next year]

These victories underscore the power the American people have to salvage our education system, but there is still work to do in 2025.

Ideologues will not relinquish their grip on our education system without a fight. In states that have banned DEI requirements, some universities have simply rebranded and shifted personnel into new offices to continue to push the DEI ideology. Our work to restore true academic integrity is far from over.

All stakeholders – parents, students, alumni, employers, and educators – must continue to apply pressure. The last year and a half proved that it is possible to loosen the grip that radicals have on our education system. I encourage everyone to continue to get involved. Attend school board meetings, question curricula, support those who prioritize academic excellence, and most importantly, demand transparency from the educational institutions.

Now is not the time to be passive, and we must continue to build on the progress made to restore an education system that embodies knowledge, merit, and competency – necessary ingredients that strengthen our nation and secure our future.

Editorials and op-eds reflect the opinion of the authors and not necessarily that of Campus Reform or the Leadership Institute.







