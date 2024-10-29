‘Sinwar’s Stick’ group takes credit for ‘spontaneously’ defacing UPenn campus with pro-terrorist messaging

A group called “Sinwar’s Stick” has taken credit for spray painting pro-terrorist messages on the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) campus, praising the main architect of the Oct. 7 massacre.

The group sprayed the message “SINWAR LIVES” on several signs around UPenn, in reference to now-deceased Hamas terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar, who was taken out by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 16. Sinwar has been called the “mastermind” of the Oct. 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists murdered more than 1,000 innocent Israelis.

[RELATED: Swastika stickers found near Harvard Hillel, prompting police investigation]

“We raised the slogan ‘Sinwar Lives’ because we were moved by Sinwar’s martyrdom,” the group said, according to a Sunday article from The Daily Pennsylvanian.

Sinwar’s Stick told The Daily Pennsylvanian its decision to vandalize the campus was “spontaneous,” and also stated: “We raise this slogan in the spirit and memory of all those who lived and died like Sinwar . . . Those, like Sinwar, who struggle for liberation, will not only be absolved by history but rightly lifted up as heroes.”

The anti-Israel activist organization also referred to the Oct. 7 massacre of civilians as a “military operation.”

Sinwar’s Stick also said that Palestinians have “reasonably, justifiably … and bravely turned to force of arms to defend themselves,” urged “all people to broaden and intensify the struggle against the American-Israeli genocide in Gaza,” and concluded by praising “Sinwar’s courage and determination as a model for us all.”

[RELATED: Hillel increasingly coming under attack from anti-Israel activists]

Anti-Israel activists at other colleges and universities have also praised terrorist leaders and operatives, including now-deceased Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and plane hijacker Leila Khaled.

Activists have also committed acts of vandalism on other campuses as well. At the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine placed posters around campus condemning Israel’s military operations against the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, going against university regulations.

At American University, activists defaced an entrance sign to the campus, spraying the word “genocide” onto it and triggering an investigation from the school’s leadership.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Pennsylvania for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.