Study highlights trade work as a growing alternative to a college degree among Gen Z

A recent report indicates that younger Americans are increasingly considering blue collar jobs as an alternative to a college education.

50 percent of Gen Z and 42 percent of millennials who do not do trade work are reportedly planning on going into a trade, according to a Sept. 23 study from The Harris Poll on behalf of Credit Karma.

“As the promise of a four-year degree falls short, and the cost to receive a college degree continues to climb, young Americans are making blue-collar jobs cool again,” Credit Karma says.

“While the stigma associated with trade work — also known as blue-collar — is present, perceptions are starting to shift, and young Americans are leading the charge,” the organization continues.

Findings also show that 66 percent of Americans view trade work as offering more job security than a corporate position, especially with the advancements in AI technology. While just 21 percent of Americans overall view trade work jobs more positively than corporate ones, Gen Z (23 percent) and millennials (31 percent) have more favorable attitudes than older generations.

Data from the study shows that 45 percent of Americans do not see the value in a 4-year degree, and that 64 percent don’t think taking on large amounts of student debt is worth the return on investment that one receives from a college education. 77 percent agree that the idea of needing a college degree to be successful is “outdated.”

Additionally, 22 percent of four-year college graduates reportedly feel that they are not making as much money as they think they should after attending a university.

“Lately, there’s been a lot of warranted attention placed on the exorbitant cost associated with getting a four-year college degree, and healthy debate as to whether the return on investment is worth the expense,” Courtney Alex of Credit Karma said in a press release. “The traditional four-year college path isn’t one-size-fits-all, and vocational and trade schools may offer an affordable path to well-paying, skilled trade jobs.”

A study led by RedBalloon and PublicSquare from last November found that small businesses have been less interested in hiring those with four-year degrees. “In fact, it’s these businesses that may lead the renaissance back to vocational training and restoration of non-college-educated careers,” the study concluded.