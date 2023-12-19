Top 5 times the Ivy League disgraced itself with Jew-hatred in 2023

Ivy League institutions repeatedly made headlines in late 2023, dominating a news cycle that revealed rampant anti-Semitism on America’s most elite campuses. Students and professors alike revealed their Jew-hatred on campus, emboldened by both the brutal Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and the reluctance of university administration to adequately respond to displays of such hatred on campus.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of some of the most egregious examples of Ivy League Jew-Hatred.





5. VIDEO REPORT: UPenn prof takes scissors against Israeli hostage posters

The nonprofit organization Canary Mission is identifying University of Pennsylvania Professor Mohammed Alghamdi as the person in its video who has scissors to help destroy posters of Israeli hostages.

Alghamdi, a medical doctor, can be seen brandishing the scissors at the video’s five-second mark.





4. More billionaires cut ties with Ivy League schools over anti-Semitism

Several billionaires have cut ties with Ivy League universities over their responses to the pro-Palestine rallies and sympathies on campus following the Oct. 7 terror attacks against Israelis by Hamas.





3. Jewish orgs respond to ‘despicable’ statement from Harvard student groups after Hamas attacks

Over 30 student organizations at Harvard University issued a joint statement on Sunday, asserting that Israel is “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence” following Hamas’ weekend attack.

Kenneth Marcus—founder and chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under the Law—told Campus Reform in an Oct. 10 statement that “It is reprehensible, to say the least, that so many Harvard student organizations are taking the wrong side on this massacre.”





2. 1,400+ alumni, faculty, parents accuse Yale of ‘glaring double standard,’ ignoring threats against Jewish students

More than 1,400 Yale University alumni, faculty, and parents have united in urging the administration to address a rising tide of antisemitism on campus. A Nov. 20 letter addressed to University President Peter Salovey and Provost Scott Strobel calls out Yale for not living up to its proclaimed values of “Lux et Veritas” and for failing to support all students equally.





1. Harvard, MIT, UPenn presidents are so far left, even the White House condemns them: report

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates made a statement Wednesday condemning the testimony from the presidents of Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

All three individuals refused Tuesday to say that calls for genocide against Jews violate their universities’ student codes of conduct