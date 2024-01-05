TX university replaces DEI office after statewide ban with ‘Office of Campus and Community Belonging’

The University of Texas at San Antonio is replacing its recently closed diversity, equity, and inclusion office with one of a new name after a Texas law was passed that banned DEI offices.

The university is planning to open an “Office of Campus and Community Belonging,” according to an email from university president Taylor Eighmy sent to students, faculty, and staff.

“I’m writing today to share a new path ahead that upholds the law while still advancing our core values to ensure a welcoming, collaborative and supportive environment where all faculty, staff and students can thrive,” Eighmy writes.

The office will prioritize three pillars: “ADA and Accessibility,” “Campus Climate,” and “Community Partnership Bridges.”

ADA and Accessibility coordinate the university’s efforts to support accessibility. Campus Climate will “take a proactive approach to maintaining a welcoming environment to enhance the student, staff and faculty experience.”

Community Partnership Bridges will aim to “increase access to higher education for community members across San Antonio,” an effort the university says will commence this year.

Eighmy also noted that the office will be staffed with employees from the Office of Inclusive Excellence in “new roles with updated responsibilities.”

The Office of Inclusive Excellence officially closed on January 1 to comply with a new state law, according to a statement on the school’s website.

Senate Bill 17, signed in June of last year, banned DEI initiatives - including DEI offices, trainings, and statements for hiring - in public schools effective January 1.

UTSA is not the only school suspected of attempting to subvert the SB17.

Campus Reform previously reported that Texas A&M is now requiring DEI commitment for many jobs instead of asking candidates to submit statements proving their commitment to DEI.

