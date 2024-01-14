UC Davis brags about ‘advancing MLK’s legacy’ through DEI programs, still employs prof after homicidal, anti-Semitic rant

The University of California, Davis chose to frame a Martin Luther King Jr. Day communication as a celebration of both Dr. King and the university’s own DEI work.

A Tuesday message from the university’s Human Resources department boasted that the school is “consistently ranked by Forbes as a great employer for diversity,” adding that the ranking “is a result of the hard work Dr. King started and our workforce advances day in, day out.”

[RELATED: UC Davis said it was ‘carefully reviewing’ prof who threatened Jewish journalists with murder. It’s been over a month.]

“While we have many dedicated team members throughout UC Davis engaged in DEI efforts, this work is not a stand-alone mission achieved by any one individual or team - it’s up to all of us to embed the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion into everything we do,” it continued. “It is only in this way that we create a space where we all want to work - a workplace where the principles of DEI are woven into the fiber of our being and part of our culture. “

As recently as Dec. 22, UCSD confirmed to Campus Reform that assistant professor of American Studies Jemma Decristo was still employed at the university after threatening Jewish journalists with death, home invasion, and kidnapping via a social media post following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel.

[RELATED: ANALYSIS: California is the eye of the Jew-hating storm ravaging campuses]

”one group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation [sic],” Decristo posted to X. “they have houses w addresses, kids in school”

”they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more 🔪🪓🩸🩸🩸”

The university condemned Decristo’s statements, but stated that it was “carefully reviewing” the matter before making any changes to her employment status. UC Davis Director of News and Media Relations James Nash has since repeatedly indicated to Campus Reform that there is no update to the situation.



