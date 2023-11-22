UC Davis said it was 'carefully reviewing' prof who threatened Jewish journalists with murder. It's been over a month.

Over one month has passed since a UC Davis professor threatened Jewish journalists online, and it is still unclear if the individual will face consequences from the university.

As previously reported by Campus Reform, Assistant Professor of American Studies Jemma Decristo took to X days after Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel with a message that suggested home invasion, kidnapping, and murder of “zionist journalists” and their families.

In a statement published on Oct. 19 after Decristo’s post surfaced online, university chancellor Gary May said, “I absolutely condemn the posts attributed to a UC Davis faculty member that recently appeared on the social media platform X. I find the comments revolting in every way, and I disagree wholeheartedly with them.”

At the time, May also clarified that Decristo was “still employed” as the university was “carefully reviewing this matter.”

Since then, UC Davis has not answered Campus Reform’s inquiries about Decristo’s employment status and her clear violation of the school’s anti-discrimination policy, which mandates an ”atmosphere free from all forms of discrimination, harassment, exploitation, or intimidation.”

Jemma Decristo, a far-left trans assistant professor of American Studies at @ucdavis, posted that “zionist journalists” have addresses and children in schools, along with emojis of a knife, axe and blood. Decristo praised the attacks on U.S. Embassies—violence inspired by disinfo… pic.twitter.com/gdNbLlRU1F — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2023

”one group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation [sic],” Decristo wrote on Oct. 10. “they have houses w addresses, kids in school.”

”they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more 🔪🪓🩸🩸🩸,” the professor added.

Decristo, who identifies as transgender, has since deleted the X account used to spread the message.