UC Davis said it was 'carefully reviewing' prof who threatened Jewish journalists with murder. It's been over a month.

Over one month has passed since a UC Davis professor threatened Jewish journalists online, and it is still unclear if the individual will face consequences from the university.

After Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks on Israelis, Jemma Decristo took to X to suggest attacks on 'zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation.'

Campus Reform
November 22, 2023, 12:33 pm ET

Over one month has passed since a UC Davis professor threatened Jewish journalists online, and it is still unclear if the individual will face consequences from the university.

As previously reported by Campus Reform, Assistant Professor of American Studies Jemma Decristo took to X days after Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel with a message that suggested home invasion, kidnapping, and murder of “zionist journalists” and their families. 

[RELATED: MARSCHALL: Nazis forbade my Jewish grandfather from journalism. Now this prof wants to kill me for being a Jewish journalist.]

In a statement published on Oct. 19 after Decristo’s post surfaced online, university chancellor Gary May said, “I absolutely condemn the posts attributed to a UC Davis faculty member that recently appeared on the social media platform X. I find the comments revolting in every way, and I disagree wholeheartedly with them.”

At the time, May also clarified that Decristo was “still employed” as the university was “carefully reviewing this matter.”

Since then, UC Davis has not answered Campus Reform’s inquiries about Decristo’s employment status and her clear violation of the school’s anti-discrimination policy, which mandates an ”atmosphere free from all forms of discrimination, harassment, exploitation, or intimidation.”

one group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation [sic],” Decristo wrote on Oct. 10. “they have houses w addresses, kids in school.”

[ANALYSIS: California is the eye of the Jew-hating storm ravaging campuses]

”they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more 🔪🪓🩸🩸🩸,” the professor added.

Decristo, who identifies as transgender, has since deleted the X account used to spread the message.

