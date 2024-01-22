Opinion
University of Minnesota under federal investigation for handling of anti-Semitism

Campus Reform
January 22, 2024, 4:38 pm ET

The University of Minnesota is under investigation for its alleged mishandling of anti-Semitism on campus after the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack in Israel.

Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota and former White House ethics lawyer, wrote the complaint alongside former regent Michael Hsu, according to the Star Tribune.

The university was notified on Jan. 16 that the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation.

”Antisemitism is a pressing problem in [the College of Liberal Arts], and a focused and expeditious investigation by the Department could help alleviate an increasingly oppressive academic atmosphere for our students,” they told the Star Tribune. “The Department nonetheless may determine that circumstances warrant extending the investigation to the entire University, and its five campuses in Minnesota.”

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Ed opens investigation into Temple University over anti-Semitic incidents]

According to the outlet, their complaint mentions that the university allowed faculty members to post pro-Palestinian statements on websites affiliated with the University of Minnesota.

It also listed five alleged anti-Semitic incidents that occurred recently at the University of Minnesota.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Ed opens investigation into treatment of Jewish students at Brown University]

The University of Minnesota told the outlet that officials are reviewing the complaint.

”The letter’s broad characterizations of the University are inaccurate and are fundamentally contrary to our mission and values,” the statement said. “We look forward to hearing from the Office of Civil Rights, and to responding appropriately.”


