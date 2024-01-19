University of Utah drops diversity statements from hiring after governor called them 'bordering on evil'

A university in Salt Lake City is doing away with diversity statements for hiring, citing recent public criticisms made by the Utah governor.

On Jan. 5, University of Utah President Taylor Randall reportedly announced that such statements would be eliminated from the hiring application process. The email containing the statement was said to have been sent to all university officials in senior leadership positions that involve hiring employees, as well as deans and department chairs.

[RELATED: LSU walks back DEI, removes ‘Dismantling the System’ videos from website]

“In light of recent statements made by elected leaders and directives from the Utah Board of Higher Education to eliminate diversity questions or statements used in hiring at Utah’s higher education institutions, all hiring units at the university should discontinue the use of any type of diversity statements or similar practices as part of their unit-level applicant or employee hiring processes,” Randall wrote.

The school’s decision was made following recent statements by Governor Spencer Cox, who decried the use of mandatory DEI pledges at state colleges and universities.

As Campus Reform reported, Cox said in a press conference on Dec. 20 that, “These diversity statements that you have to sign to get hired, I think that is awful. I think it’s bordering on evil, where we’re forcing people into a political framework before they can even apply for a job from the state.”

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the University of Utah, along with the seven other state public schools, downplayed the use of diversity statements in response to the governor’s comments.

However, a spokesperson for the university also recently told the outlet that, “In caring for our diverse campus community, faculty and staff job postings may ask questions or request materials regarding inclusivity.”

[RELATED: More colleges are seeking to institutionalize DEI through rubrics, diversity statements]

Earlier this month, Utah Representative Katy Hall stated that between 15–20% of job postings at the University of Utah asked applicants to submit statements on DEI-related topics.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Utah for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.