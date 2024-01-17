LSU walks back DEI, removes 'Dismantling the System' videos from website

As more states move to combat Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in public institutions, Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge appears to be the latest school to comply with such changes.

LSU has renamed the “Division of Inclusion, Civil Rights, and Title IX” to the “Division of Engagement, Civil Rights, and Title IX.”

[RELATED: UPDATE: University reverses course, cancels plan for ‘Office of Campus and Community Belonging’]

This shift was announced in a message sent on Jan. 5 by LSU President William Tate, who outlined a broader shift in focus to engagement across the university’s departments.

In his announcement, Tate wrote that engagement “represents a two-way process that enables change on both sides.” He noted, “To fully deliver on the promise our flagship offers, we must engage with each other to exchange views and experiences and share potential solutions to our most pressing challenges.”

According to the Louisiana Illuminator, LSU also removed a diversity statement that was previously on its official website. Though the diversity statement is no longer on the official school website, it can be viewed through the Wayback Machine internet archive.

The former statement on the website stated, “We believe diversity, equity, and inclusion enrich the educational experience of our students, faculty, and staff, and are necessary to prepare all people to thrive personally and professionally in a global society.”

It continued to express the “need” to combat “racism, sexism, ableism, ageism, classism, LGBTQ+ phobia … and all forms of bias.”

In addition to eliminating the diversity statement, LSU has also reportedly removed a lecture series entitled, “Racism: Dismantling the System,” from both its website and YouTube channel. However, a spokesperson for the university clarified that the videos are intended not to be permanently deleted and will be made public sometime in the future.

LSU Alexandria and LSU Shreveport, two other campuses in the LSU system, are also in the process of eliminating language focusing on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from their systems, as noted by the Louisiana Illuminator.

[RELATED: Crenshaw proposes bill to end funding for schools with mandatory DEI statements]

The timing of the removal of DEI language from LSU’s website coincides with the installment of Republican Governor Jeff Landry, who was sworn in on Jan. 8.

As Campus Reform has previously reported, Republican governors in states such as Texas and Utah have recently taken steps to combat DEI at state colleges and universities.

Campus Reform has contacted Louisiana State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.