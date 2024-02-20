West Virginia advances 'Women's Bill of Rights,' which would legally define 'man' and 'woman'

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would legally define each sex.

According to WTAP, House Bill 5243, aims to legally define “man,” “woman,” “girl,” “boy,” “male” and “female” by pairing it to biological sex.

The bill would apply to males and females in “separate single-sex environments for males and females,” such as bathrooms, locker rooms and prisons. It defines “sex” as an individual’s “biological sex” at birth. It passed by a vote of 87-12.

Republican Delegate J.B. Akers said the bill is needed because some women feel uncomfortable in designated spaces.

”It’s the issue that there are, actually, women who are displaced or vulnerable in spaces that were made for them,” Akers said. “That’s a fact.”

If signed into law, West Virginia would join several other conservative states that have also passed similar legislation.

Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he’d sign the legislation if it reached his desk during an appearance on Fox News in January alongside former collegiate swimmer and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines.

”We’re really, really proud of this Women’s Bill of Rights,” Justice said. “When it gets to my desk, I’ll sign it, and I’ll sign it very proudly. But really and truly, it’s just another step.”

Justice called the legislation “essential” for legislators to pass.

”I’m a basketball coach. I’m coaching girls basketball on a high school level. I’ve been doing it for a long, long time,” Justice added. “This is absolutely essential in many, many ways for us to stand up for women and do the right thing.”