EXCLUSIVE: WSU promotes porn-filled Discord server in mailing list

Washington State University (WSU) has promoted a pornography-ridden Discord server to LGBTQ-identified students.

On Aug. 25, the school’s LGBTQ+ Center sent out an email entitled “Welcome Back! LGBTQ+ Center Fall Announcements” to members of its mailing list. The email featured a Discord server link, inviting community members to “[j]oin the Official WSU LGBTQ+ Discord Server!”

The email promoting the Discord server

The link invites students to join the server. To speak in the server, students must react to the rules with a “gay heart” emoji, then verify their emails.

Server members react with a “gay heart” to the rules.

Students can choose from a variety of pronoun roles in the “Channels & Roles” section of the server. Options include “she/her,” “he/him,” “they/them,” “xe/xem,” “it/its,” “ask me about it!” or “any pronouns.”

Pronoun roles

Additionally, this section allows students to join any channels of their choice. With the exception of “#nsfw,” no channels are age-restricted. But the extent of the age restriction for the “#nsfw” channel is a pop-up that requires users to press a button confirming that they are “over eighteen and willing to see adult content.”

The description of “#nsfw” states that it is a “not-safe-for-workplace channel for all of your not-socially-acceptable things.” The server rules state that members must keep adult content in this channel.

Members may post adult content depicting real people as long as every person depicted meets one of three conditions: “Looks like they can’t be a minor”; “Is a model for an adult studio”; or “Is a verified member of a platform that does age checks.”

Rules for the #nsfw channel

Several students have shared nude images of themselves in the channel, as well as pornographic artwork. One student shared an image of an anthropomorphic animal, commonly known as a “furry,” naked and tied to a cross, with the text “Make America Great Again.” Students have also shared pornographic images of characters under the age of 18.

A “furry” on a cross

A server member encourages another member to post nude images.

Server members debate the ethics of creating pornographic art of underage characters.

In another channel, “#advice,” students share tips regarding medical and social transition. Common topics include obtaining hormone treatment, chest-binding, and “exploring” gender identity.

Users advise a trans-identified male to start a medical transition behind his parents’ backs.

One male student speaks of experiencing a “period,” which he describes as stabbing pains and vomiting. He calls it “euphoric,” and asks “afab” (assigned female at birth) members of the chat for advice on handling the pain.

A male talks about experiencing a “period.”

One user, “matthew,” is Matthew Jeffries, the director of the LGBTQ+ Center. He has been a member of the channel since Dec. 4, 2019, a month after the creation of the server. On one occasion, he advised a student on how to make a report regarding a “micro aggression” that the student experienced.

Jeffries confirms his identity

Jeffries advises a student on dealing with a “micro aggression.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Jeffries, WSU, and the LGBTQ+ Center for comment and will update accordingly.