Academics endorse letter requesting U.K. universities go plant-based

More than 650 academics, public figures, industry professionals and grassroots campaigners endorsed a letter from Sept. 4 urging universities in the United Kingdom (U.K.) to adopt 100% plant-based foods to combat the ‘climate and ecological crisis.’

“We are calling on you to use your positions to speak up and begin the transition to 100% just and sustainable plant-based catering at your own institutions,” the letter posted by the “Plant-Based Universities” campaign states. “Our universities have, for centuries, been shining lights of intellectual, moral, and scientific progress. What we are asking for here is no different.”

Plant-Based Universities is run by Animal Rebellion, which “uses nonviolent civil disobedience to bring about a transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system, to halt mass extinction, alleviate the worst effects of climate breakdown and ensure justice for animals.”

The letter states that animal farming and fishing are the leading drivers of the climate and ecological crises, and that universities and student unions must remove animal products from catering to reduce carbon emissions.

“Students and staff can still bring whatever food they like onto campus,” the letter notes. “What we are asking for is institutional divestment within procurement in the same way that universities are boycotting fossil fuel companies.”

Several U.K. universities, including Goldsmiths’ College, University of London, and Cambridge University, implemented bans on beef and lamb products in their meal plans last year.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, a spokesperson from Countryside Alliance, a British organization dedicated to “promoting and protecting the rural way of life,” said in a press release that meat bans are an “attack on freedom of choice” and “illogical.”

“Stirling’s students’ union would be much better off sourcing sustainable local meat and dairy produce from Scottish farmers instead,” Metcalf-Fisher said in the press release. “How can an avocado flown in from South America have eco-superiority over a piece of grass fed beef from a local farm?”

Natalie Kearney, a Michigan State University student who has an autoimmune disorder, told Campus Reform her holistic medicine doctor, Dr. Hailey Brownstein, recommended that she go on the carnivore diet. Brownstein is working with Kearney to make sure she is dieting in a healthy way. Campus Reform verified Kearney’s condition with Brownstein, who said removing protein options from the campus meal plan would limit what she can eat.

“I think it is absurd for these universities to go plant-based,” Kearney told Campus Reform. “Eating a plant-based diet is far less beneficial than eating a diet full of nutrient rich meat and animal products. I switched to eating a primarily animal-based diet and it has helped me reverse many of my health issues. It’s been a complete 180 in the way I feel and function.”

“It’s remarkable that universities are going to implement this diet, which will potentially harm students like me and give them false information,” Kearney added. “Animal products are not the problem, they can be very beneficial to the health of many individuals.”

Climate change activists seek to eliminate the consumption of red meat since its production (i.e., raising, feeding, butchering) emits the most carbon out of any activity, according to Our World in Data.

Lean red meat is also one of the healthiest and most nutritious sources of protein, according to the National Institute of Health.

Campus Reform contacted Plant-Based Universities and Countryside Alliance for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.