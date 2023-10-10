National Students for a Democratic Society glorifies Hamas for 'humiliating' Israel

National Students for a Democratic Society (National SDS), a left-wing organization with a presence at many universities around the country like Florida State University and the University of Minnesota, posted a statement to Instagram yesterday defending and praising Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“On October 6 [sic], the Palestinian Resistance Movement led coordinated attacks from land, air, and sea utterly humiliating the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF),” the statement reads. The Hamas attack occurred on Oct. 7.

“For more than a century, the Palestinian population has endured a relentless struggle against both British and subsequently Israeli colonization,” it continues.

“The pursuit of justice and self-determination for the Palestinian people has spanned a period of 100 years, with a pivotal movement occurring 74 years ago on May 14, 1948, when the state of Israel was established,” the message also reads.

The statement is one of many from leftist student organizations that quickly appeared on social media following terrorist group Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel and civilian populations on Oct. 7.

The National SDS statement was subsequently echoed, shared, and reposted by affiliated campus chapters across the United States.

Florida State University’s SDS chapter also posted a statement to Instagram that mirrored the sentiments of the aforementioned one. “On October 7th, 2023, the Palestinian resistance, including multiple factions and groups, launched a brave assault, the al-Aqsa Flood, onto the Zionist entity Israel,” it states.

It also notes that “Operation al-Aqsa Flood is the most successful method of Palestinian resistance since the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.”

“Palestinians have justifiably fought this illegal occupation and apartheid … SDS decries Israeli aggression, occupation, and settlements. We demand an end to US aid to Israel and its genocidal project!,” it continues.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s SDS group also announced that it was teaming up with Students for Justice in Palestine at UWM to host a banner drop on campus to stand in solidarity with Palestine during the morning of Oct. 10.

“We will also be flyering for a solidarity rally and march hosted by @mkeantiwarcommittee being held on Wednesday at 5pm at Zeidler Square,” the group stated in the Instagram announcement posted on Oct. 9.

