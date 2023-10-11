EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: GWU students celebrate events of 'this past weekend' at 'vigil' for Hamas 'martyrs'

George Washington University (GWU) students held a vigil for “martyrs” of the Palestinian resistance after Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians.

Campus Reform was on the ground at the event and captured video of the “vigil,” where students chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and specifically celebrating the events of “this past weekend,” in which “we witnessed them breaking free.”

GWU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) announced on its Instagram page Tuesday that it would be holding the “Vigil for the Martyrs of Palestine” that evening.

“Join us today at 7:00 pm in Kogan Plaza for a vigil in honor of our martyrs. We grieve them and we uplift the struggle for liberation that they made the ultimate sacrifice for,” the post read.





“May their memories continue to light the fire of resistance and guide us on the path towards liberation and return,” the post continued, also instructing students to bring “[p]osters, flowers, flags, etc. and a mask or keffiyeh to cover [their faces] with.”

[Stanford refuses to condemn pro-Hamas banners, instead vows to help students find proper place to hang them]

At the vigil itself, students gathered in a circle surrounding a Palestinian flag and protest signs. One student in the center of the circle read out the names of deceased Palestinian “martyrs.” All of the protesters then erupted into chants of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a chant that Campus Reform has reported as having been used in several previous protests.

[EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: These students ‘justified’ murder, rape of Jews]

One student then read aloud a statement from GWU’s SJP chapter regarding Hamas’ attack. The statement refused to condemn Hamas and instead justified the attack, which it asserted was “NOT unprovoked.”









Observing students had mixed opinions regarding the vigil. “What I’ve gathered is that the situation is that they’re chanting ‘free Palestine,’ but Palestine is not the same as Hamas. It’s like comparing Al-Qaeda to Afghan citizens,” said one student. “I hate saying both sides but lowkey, it’s such a complex situation.”

However, Jewish students and students with Jewish loved ones observing the event had different feelings.

“[The university has] always had a delayed response [to anti-Semitism] and it’s always been apathetic and unsympathetic,” said one student whose family member is in the process of converting to Judaism.

“On social media [...] you know that caravan of women who were kidnapped? People were saying they deserved it,” she continued. “A lot of [GWU] students have that viewpoint.”

One Jewish student agreed. “The biggest thing is that stuff like this is antisemitism and people need to call it what it is,” he said, “especially supporting Hamas, whose goal is the eradication of the Jewish people. I think it’s crazy when you look at their delayed responses to anti-Semitic incidents around the world.”

Campus Reform has reached out to GWU, it’s chapter of SJP, and its chapter of Hillel, a Jewish student organization, for comment and will update accordingly.