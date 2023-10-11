U.S. Rep. Thanedar quits DSA for promoting anti-Semitic rally in NYC

U.S. Representative Shri Thanedar of Michigan took to X today to denounce the Democratic Socialists of America and explain his departure from the group due to its failure to condemn Hamas terrorists.

“After the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, which included the indiscriminate murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent men, women, and children,” the Democrat congressman wrote, “I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all it’s forms.”

[RELATED: EXLUSIVE PHOTOS: These students ‘justified’ murder, rape of Jews]

Thanedar clarified that he stands in favor of Israel’s right to defend itself.

I renounce my membership in the DSA pic.twitter.com/rtpxStKW2Q — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) October 11, 2023

In his declaration, Thanedar listed the “hate-filled and antisemitic” New York rally, which Thanedar says was promoted by the New York City DSA, as an identifiable cause for his exit from the far-left organization.

“There is no place for moral equivocation in the face of unadulterated evil as we have seen from Hamas,” he wrote.

[RELATED: UPDATED: NYU Law Student Bar Association prez blames Israel for brutal Hamas attacks on civilians in newsletter]

Since the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, several New York rallies have been held during which both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups have chanted or sang in support of their respective causes. The Times of Israel reports that an Oct. 8 rally in New York included “fighting between the opposing sides, and violent hate crimes against Jews.”

FOX 5 New York has captured some footage from one protest in front of the Israeli consulate featuring anti-Israel activists chanting the anti-Semitic phrase, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

Campus Reform has contacted Representative Thanedar for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.