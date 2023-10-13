THE SCROLL: Pro-Hamas students corner, harass Jewish reporter Kassy Dillon

Opinion
No results

Campus Reform
October 13, 2023, 12:59 pm ET

Fox News reporter and former Campus Reform correspondent Kassy Dillon was accosted by students while leaving a “Day of Resistance” rally at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass).

Dillon posted video of the the end of the altercation on X. Dillon, who is Jewish, said that two students approached her and repeatedly asked her ethnicity. She was then approached by another group of students who asked for her phone number and home address.

In the video, one student can be seen asking her for her contact information “for legal reasons,” while another student films her with her phone. She gives the student her name, to which the student replies that she will have her lawyers contact her. “Have a terrible night,” the student says before walking away. 

Dillon was at UMass to cover a “Day of Resistance Protest for Palestine,” held on Thursday by the UMass chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.  

