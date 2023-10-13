THE SCROLL: Pro-Hamas students corner, harass Jewish reporter Kassy Dillon

Fox News reporter and former Campus Reform correspondent Kassy Dillon was accosted by students while leaving a “Day of Resistance” rally at the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass).

Dillon posted video of the the end of the altercation on X. Dillon, who is Jewish, said that two students approached her and repeatedly asked her ethnicity. She was then approached by another group of students who asked for her phone number and home address.

Just left the anti-Israel protest at UMass Amherst. As I was leaving, two guys kept asking me my ethnicity. When I got into my car, I was approached by a group of the protesters demanding to know my address and phone number. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 12, 2023

In the video, one student can be seen asking her for her contact information “for legal reasons,” while another student films her with her phone. She gives the student her name, to which the student replies that she will have her lawyers contact her. “Have a terrible night,” the student says before walking away.

Here’s footage of the end of it once I grabbed my phone from my bag. You can hear me responding that they cannot have my number. pic.twitter.com/A2XGurJ4ti — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 12, 2023

Dillon was at UMass to cover a “Day of Resistance Protest for Palestine,” held on Thursday by the UMass chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.