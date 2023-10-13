Hamas supporters and campus police kept students from filming 'Resistance' rally, student says

An account from a University of Florida student suggests that university police were helping pro-Hamas students prevent onlooking students from filming a “Day of Resistance” rally Thursday evening.

The student asked to remain anonymous due to fears related to personal safety.

”I’m scared that speaking about it will be putting an even bigger target on my back than there already is,” the student added. “I felt very uncomfortable just being at the event tonight and was concerned for my safety.”

The student relayed that journalists and any people attempting to film the event were “not treated well.”

”The student organizers of the event enforced that no photography or videography occur. Some of us tried to stand our ground, but anytime a journalist or attendee raised a phone or camera, the organizers stopped the event, rushed over to the attendee and covered the camera with their hands,” the student said.

”UF police were present inside the lecture hall and were helping the student organizers enforce this,” the student added, saying that the police “were just trying to de-escalate any conflict, even though this completely went against the 1st amendment.”

The student said the efforts of the police and pro-Hamas students were successful, and that the student was unable to capture any footage of the event.



