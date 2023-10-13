Opinion
WATCH: Pro-Hamas UCLA students chant 'intifada'

'Intifada' refers to Palestinian militant and terrorist attacks against Israelis organized by the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

Campus Reform
October 13, 2023, 2:53 pm ET

Pro-Hamas students at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) chanted “intifada” at a rally on campus Thursday.

Ariel Jalali, a lecturer at UCLA, shared a video of the rally on X (formerly Twitter). The video shows hundreds of students marching on campus. The marchers can be heard chanting, “Intifada! Intifada!”

”Intifada” refers to Palestinian militant and terrorist attacks against Israelis organized by the Palestinian Liberation Organization. The two waves of violence occurred 1987-1993 and 2000-2005, with the latter resulting in Israel’s departure from the Gaza Strip and Hamas’ takeover of power in the region.




