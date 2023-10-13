WATCH: Pro-Hamas UCLA students chant 'intifada'

Pro-Hamas students at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) chanted “intifada” at a rally on campus Thursday.

Ariel Jalali, a lecturer at UCLA, shared a video of the rally on X (formerly Twitter). The video shows hundreds of students marching on campus. The marchers can be heard chanting, “Intifada! Intifada!”

🚨As a @UCLA alum, part time lecturer and Jew, I find the chanting of “intifada, intifada!” disgusting in the wake of the barbaric terror attacks in #israel and Hamas call for violence against Jews globally.

This is happening now at UCLA pic.twitter.com/ua7tLk2dwX — Ariel Jalali ⚙️💬 (@arieljalali) October 12, 2023

”Intifada” refers to Palestinian militant and terrorist attacks against Israelis organized by the Palestinian Liberation Organization. The two waves of violence occurred 1987-1993 and 2000-2005, with the latter resulting in Israel’s departure from the Gaza Strip and Hamas’ takeover of power in the region.











